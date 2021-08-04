Graphic Warning Labels on Cigarette Packaging Changes Perceptions

August 4, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Graphic Warning Labels on Cigarette Packaging Changes Perceptions

A Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego clinical trial showed that graphic warning labels on cigarette packaging changes perceptions of smokers to recognize the negative consequences of tobacco and consider quitting.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles