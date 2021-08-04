Inmagene and Kissei Enter into an Exclusive License Agreement for Fostamatinib in China

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO and NAGANO, Japan: SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO and NAGANO, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene") and Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kissei") announced today that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of fostamatinib in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Under the terms of the agreement, Inmagene will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize fostamatinib in all potential indications in China. In return, Kissei will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments based on the progress of development and commercialization.

