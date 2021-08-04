Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing or are resistant to current treatment regimens, announced today that Saiid Zarrabian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9, 2021. Mr. Zarrabian will deliver his corporate presentation on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The live webcast will be available on the BTIG conference website at the time of the event, after which it will be available through BTIG research access.

