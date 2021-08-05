Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $29m Series B Funding Led By Sorrento Therapeutics And Including Existing Investors And The Foundation For Prader-Willi Research

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel small molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, inflammation, and other indications today announced the successful completion of a $29 million Series B financing. The financing was led by Sorrento Therapeutics with participation from existing investors including Vickers Venture Partners, Premier Partners, BNH Investment, and Korea Omega. The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research also participated as an investor in the Series B.

