Celularity teams up with Australian biotech to develop CAR T-cell therapy; Former Kinnate CEO Stephen Kaldor reels in $50M for new biotech

Imugene and Celularity have announced a partnership to develop a solid tumor treatment, the two companies announced Wednesday.

The collaboration will explore the use of Imugene’s CF33-CD19, an oncolytic virus, and Celularity’s CAR T-cell therapy CD19. Studies of in vitro and in vivo models will start this year.

Celularity’s CD19 has shown T cell growth while killing tumor cells in vivo, and scientists believe that when combined with CF33-CD19, the therapy could improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.