Emerging from stealth mode, Aardvark rounds up enough cash to put its lead drug through Prader-Willi PhII

When Aardvark Therapeutics CEO Tien Lee started his work on the biotech’s lead candidate, appetite suppression was the goal for the small molecule. Soon after, his team started to see added benefits with lower blood glucose levels and anti-inflammatory activity. On the tail end of that, the company has emerged from stealth mode and announced today that they’ve raised enough cash in the B round to cover mid-stage development work.

San Diego-based Aardvark has secured $29 million in Series B financing. The money will be used to complete three Phase II trials of its lead compound ARD-101, a small molecule bitter taste receptor pan-agonist. The funds will also be used to advance additional formulations for the candidate.

The fundraising was led by Sorrento Therapeutics and featured participation from Vickers Venture Partners, Premier Partners, BNH Investment, and Korea Omega. The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research participated as well, which is key because…

