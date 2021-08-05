Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

August 5, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Second quarter results reflect record revenue: Revenue of $1,126 million, a 78% increase compared to the prior year period GAAP net income for the quarter of $185 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $47 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the prior year period Non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $276 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $92 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income excludes acquisition-related expenses, primarily the Continuation Payments paid to GRAIL (see the "Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income" table for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures) Cash flow from operations of $253 million compared to $240 million in the prior year period…
Click here to view original post