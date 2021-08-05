Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Second quarter results reflect record revenue: Revenue of $1,126 million, a 78% increase compared to the prior year period GAAP net income for the quarter of $185 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $47 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the prior year period Non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $276 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $92 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income excludes acquisition-related expenses, primarily the Continuation Payments paid to GRAIL (see the "Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income" table for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures) Cash flow from operations of $253 million compared to $240 million in the prior year period…

