January Therapeutics Announcement New Head Of Early Research and Development

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — January Therapeutics announced the appointment of Patrick Kearney, PhD, as Head of Early Research and Development. Dr. Kearney will lead key aspects of the Scientific Team for January’s oncology programs including furthering of the Targeted Oncology Programs, Platform Expansion, and other undisclosed targets. Dr. Kearney is a former Senior Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Exelixis, where he led teams whose kinase-focused efforts resulted in multiple clinical candidates for oncology and inflammation applications. Additionally, while there, he led both technology development, production, and corporate partnership initiatives to build the company’s screening library. Subsequently, Dr. Kearney founded of HD Sciences to develop nanoparticle-based reagents for use in medicinal chemistry. Immediately prior to joining January Therapeutics, he was a Principal Investigator in Chemistry at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, where led a team to identify novel kinase inhibitors with that company’s core technology platform.

