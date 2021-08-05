Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 KINECT-HD Study Evaluating Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX), in collaboration with the Huntington Study Group, today announced the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase 3 (KINECT-HD) clinical study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of valbenazine, a selective, orally active vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor being investigated as a once-daily treatment in adults with chorea in Huntington disease. A top-line data readout of the clinical study results is anticipated by the end of 2021.

