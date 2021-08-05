Organ Transplant Recipients Significantly Protected by COVID-19 Vaccination

UC San Diego researchers report that solid organ transplant recipients who were vaccinated experienced an almost 80 percent reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated counterparts during the same time.

