Progenity to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

August 5, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

