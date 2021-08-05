Progenity to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
