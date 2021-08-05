Stemedica Opens Enrollment in Phase II Clinical Trial for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. ("Stemedica"), a San Diego-based biotech company specializing in the manufacture of clinical grade stem cells, announces enrollment of patients for its study entitled "A Phase II, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Efficacy of Intravenous Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Patients With Moderate to Severe ARDS Due to COVID-19." The study will enroll approximately 40 subjects.

