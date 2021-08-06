BioTheryX Announces Appointments of Three New Members to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on creating life-saving medicines through targeted protein degradation, today announced the appointments of Nancy Miller-Rich, John A. Hohneker, M.D., and Diantha Duvall to its Board of Directors. "The wealth of biotech leadership and industry knowledge that Nancy, John, and Diantha bring to our board will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and execute on our strategic goals," said David Stirling, Ph.D., President and CEO of BioTheryX. "Nancy is a veteran life sciences executive and board member with significant expertise in corporate and commercial strategy. John brings extensive drug development experience to BioTheryX and has been instrumental in the approval and commercialization of seven drugs across multiple therapeutic categories. Diantha is a well-respected public company executive with experience across a broad range of financial and business disciplines that underpin biotech and large pharmaceutical company operations….

