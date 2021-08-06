Oncolytics Biotech® Reports 2021 Second Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: – Clinical AWARE-1 trial achieves primary endpoint and confirms that pelareorep is an immunotherapeutic agent which synergizes with checkpoint inhibitors: Validation of clinical development strategy in breast cancer – Phase 2 BRACELET-1 (breast cancer) trial remains on track for full enrollment in Q4 2021 – Highly encouraging clinical proof-of-concept data in metastatic pancreatic cancer demonstrate pelareorep’s broad applicability to a number of different tumor types – Strong financial foundation with approximately $50.8 million in cash on hand and cash runway into 2023

