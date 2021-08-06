Oncolytics Biotech® to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place virtually from August 10-12, 2021. Presentation details are listed below. Presenter: Dr. Matt Coffey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight TimeWebcast Link: Please click here

Click here to view original post