Vertex taps longtime commercial lead to fill two-year COO vacancy; Nancy Thornberry set for different role at Kallyope with an old friend from Merck waiting in the wings

For the first time in two years, Vertex has a COO.

Stuart Arbuckle

The cystic fibrosis drugmaker announced Wednesday that Stuart Arbuckle, who has led the company’s commercial efforts since 2012, has been appointed to run operations as well. In doing so, Arbuckle fills a void opened two years ago when, after an investigation, longtime executive Ian Smith was abruptly fired for “personal behavior” that violated Vertex’s code of conduct. Details of the violation, which also cost Smith high-profile board seats at other biotechs, have never been made public.

Analysts and investors will know Arbuckle for his quarterly updates on the state of Vertex’s cystic fibrosis sales. He has presided over a feast-or-famine decade for the commercial arm of a biotech that has seen success with few parallels but substantial pushback over the price of its medicines.

When he joined, the…

Click here to view original post