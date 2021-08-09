AnaptysBio Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Updates

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided pipeline updates.

Click here to view original post