Avidity Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate progress. "The FDA clearance to proceed with our AOC 1001 Phase 1/2 MARINA™ trial in adults with myotonic dystrophy (DM1) is a huge milestone for Avidity and our AOC platform. AOC 1001 will be the first program based on our novel technology to enter clinical development. This also marks an important step forward for the DM1 community who have no approved therapies and so desperately needs therapeutic options," said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, over the past quarter we made significant advances in our pipeline including nominating AOC 1044 as the clinical development candidate…

