Halozyme Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook. "Our excellent start to 2021 continued in the second quarter with strong quarterly growth resulting in record quarterly revenues from royalties and the signing of our eleventh collaboration and license agreement," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Our recently announced collaboration with ViiV Healthcare demonstrates the potential for our ENHANZE® technology to meet evolving patients’ needs by creating long-acting drugs that facilitate rapid, large volume subcutaneous injections of small molecule drugs. This collaboration also highlights the potential for ENHANZE® in new disease areas like infectious disease. As a result of this new collaboration and our strong results to date, we are pleased to share that we are raising our guidance…

Click here to view original post