Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate updates. Recent Corporate Updates Acute Care Franchise ZYNRELEF Now Available: In May 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution. ZYNRELEF is indicated for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. ZYNRELEF became commercially available in the U.S. on July 1, 2021. During the initial weeks of commercial launch, the reception to ZYNRELEF has been positive with 61 unique…

