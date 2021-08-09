Inhibrx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Financial Results Cash and Cash Equivalents. As of June 30, 2021, Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $125.7 million, compared to $128.7 million as of December 31, 2020. R&D Expense. Research and development expenses were $17.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.0 million during the second quarter of 2020. This overall decrease was primarily due to the timing of work performed by Inhibrx’s contract development and manufacturing organization partners for the formulation and manufacturing of certain of its therapeutic candidates, offset in part by an increase in headcount and personnel-related costs due to the continued expansion of its organization. G&A Expense. General and administrative expenses were $2.9 million during the second quarter of…

