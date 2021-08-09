Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, announced today the availability of a presentation on its corporate website to provide an overview of Sorrento’s proprietary mRNA vaccine development program for COVID-19.

