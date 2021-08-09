Thermo Fisher Scientific Updates Customizable TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel to Detect Delta and Lambda Variants

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced it has updated its Applied Biosystems TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel to detect the Delta and Lambda strains. First launched in March 2021, the research panel features a customizable menu of verified real-time PCR assays for identification of SARS-CoV-2 mutations. The panel enables laboratories to track known mutations by selecting from a menu of over 50 assays designed to screen for different variants. The TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel is highly scalable, allowing up to hundreds of samples to be run to identify one or multiple mutations so labs can scale their surveillance operations based on testing need.

