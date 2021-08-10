Keytruda keeps expanding with another priority review; Medicxi-backed eye drop maker wins new funding, regional deal

As Merck continues to chop away at a path to earlier lines of cancer treatment for Keytruda, the FDA is offering a hand.

The agency has granted priority review for the PD-1 star as an adjuvant therapy in certain patients with renal cell carcinoma — which, if approved, would mark the latest in a streak of label expansions.

Specifically, it would be targeting patients who have intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence even after surgical removal of a kidney, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

Merck took the stage at ASCO this year to report on Phase III data showing that Keytruda cut the risk of cancer relapse or death by 32% compared with placebo, hitting the primary endpoint of disease-free survival. Investigators also noted a “favorable trend” on overall survival.

Already approved in combination with Inlyta for first-line RCC, Keytruda would be…

Click here to view original post