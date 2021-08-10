Regulus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Updates

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update. "The team at Regulus accomplished a lot over the last several months, including the achievement of several major milestones in our ADPKD program, the completion of meeting preparations with FDA and extending our cash runway into Q4 of next year," commented Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus. "In addition, we are pleased to have completed enrollment of the second cohort of our Phase 1b trial of RGLS4326 for ADPKD, for which we expect to report topline data in the next several months. Additionally, we look forward to obtaining FDA feedback on our approach for addressing the remaining partial clinical hold requirements through…

Click here to view original post