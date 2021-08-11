Neurelis Secures Senior Term Loan Facility Of Up To $150 Million From OrbiMed

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurelis, Inc., announced today that it has completed a senior term loan facility of up to $150 million from OrbiMed, one of the leading investors in the healthcare industry, to help fuel the company’s future growth. Craig C. Chambliss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurelis, states, ""We are very pleased to partner with OrbiMed. This funding allows Neurelis to continue investing in the commercial growth of VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) as well as developing our internal pipeline and potentially accessing external opportunities that may strengthen our position as an innovative neuroscience company."

