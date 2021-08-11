PYC Therapeutics to Host Quarterly Investor Call on August 17 at 9 a.m. AWST | 11 a.m. AEST

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced it will host an investor call on August 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. AWST/11 a.m. AEST (August 16, 9 p.m. U.S. ET / 6 p.m. U.S. PT) to discuss corporate and pipeline updates.

Click here to view original post