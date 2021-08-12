BioFluidica is Awarded NIH Grant Funding through the Midwest Biomedical Accelerator Research Consortium for an At-Home Device Using Breakthrough Technology in the Fight Against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioFluidica, a privately held biotechnology company in conjunction with the University of Kansas, today announced they have been awarded a grant from the Midwest Biomedical Accelerator Research Consortium on behalf of the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx Tech) program. The grant is in support of BioFluidica’s single liquid biopsy platform, LiquidScan to expand the supply of precise, handheld, at-home COVID-19 testing devices.

