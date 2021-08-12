Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

August 12, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

June 14, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Levine, Chief… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

October 4, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that it will present three posters at the Infectious Diseases S… […]