Cytocom, Inc. and La Jolla Institute for Immunology Announce Five-Year Research Alliance Agreement

FORT COLLINS, Colo.: FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cytocom, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced a collaboration agreement to fund research and laboratory facilities at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), a not-for-profit academic institution and a world leader in immunology research. The agreement is directed to research that will support the development of potential new immune-modulating agents targeting toll-like receptors for the treatment of cancer, infectious, autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. The research will harness Cytocom’s proprietary drug discovery and development platform technology.

