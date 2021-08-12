Debut Biotech Raises $22.6M Series A to Commercialize High-Value Ingredients from Proprietary Cell-Free Biomanufacturing Platform

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Debut Biotech, a next generation biomanufacturing platform harnessing cell-free enzymes, today announced its $22.6M Series A financing, led by Material Impact. Participating investors include Cultivian Sandbox Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures, ACVC Ventures, Humboldt Fund, Cantos Ventures, as well as existing investors including KdT Ventures. Debut Biotech will use the funds to commercialize ingredients developed from its proprietary cell-free biomanufacturing platform, which has applications across various industries from food and wellness products to cosmetics, colors, therapeutics and other industrial applications. In order to scale the commercialization of its technology and expand into new products, Debut Biotech will expand its footprint to a 26,000 square foot facility in San Diego and triple the size of its team across locations in San Diego and Atlanta. These facility investments will enable Debut Biotech’s manufacturing to be done entirely in the United States.

