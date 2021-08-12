Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing or are resistant to current treatment regimens, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Saiid Zarrabian, will present at the Investor Summit Conference being held August 17 – 18, 2021. Mr. Zarrabian will deliver his corporate presentation on August 17, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.ET. Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Zarrabian to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

