Merck partner Artiva blueprints San Diego R&D, manufacturing site to take NK cell operation to the next level

In January, Artiva Biotherapeutics CEO Fred Aslan said his company is looking to create CAR-NK therapies with best-in-class efficacy made in a wholly owned manufacturing process. Artiva is now another step closer to that goal.

Artiva will open a 52,000 square-foot headquarters in San Diego that will house its R&D and manufacturing of NK cell therapies. The site will have a multi-suite, custom-built manufacturing facility up to current GMP standards and adds to its current manufacturing operations at GC LabCell’s 300,000-square-foot location in South Korea. This new site won’t replace what’s going on in Korea but double down on the amount of capacity the company has.

Peter Flynn

“We have this manufacturing system that will allow us to make thousands of doses of cells from a batch … so we already have a scaled process that’s allowed us to design this new manufacturing center in San…

Click here to view original post