Researchers identify neurons involved in overdose deaths

LA JOLLA—It’s long been known that opioid overdose deaths are caused by disrupted breathing, but the actual mechanism by which these drugs suppress respiration was not understood. Now, a new study by Salk scientists has identified a group of neurons in the brainstem that plays a key role in this process.

The findings, published June 8 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, show how triggering specific receptors in these neurons causes opioid-induced respiratory depression, or OIRD, the disrupted breathing that causes overdose deaths. It also shows how blocking these receptors can cause OIRD to be reversed.

“The underlying mechanism of why opiates slow down and depress the breathing rhythm has not been fully characterized,” says senior investigator Sung Han, assistant professor in Salk’s Clayton Foundation Laboratories for Peptide Biology. “This knowledge can provide a stepping stone to better treatment options for OIRD.”

The U.S. saw…

