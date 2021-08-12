Viracta Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided clinical and corporate updates. "We entered the second half of the year with strong momentum thanks to the completion of key milestones across our pipeline," said Ivor Royston, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta. "We believe Viracta is strongly-positioned to advance our novel therapy for the treatment of EBV-positive cancers forward, with our pivotal NAVAL-1 trial now open for enrollment and the recent clearance of our IND for EBV-positive solid tumors paving the way for a multicenter Phase 1b/2 trial. These two trials are targeting patient populations with a significant unmet medical need, and our expansion into solid tumors could meaningfully broaden our addressable patient market."

