Robert Bazemore makes Hutchmed deal his grand finale as Epizyme CEO; Black Diamond reshuffles the deck with departures of CMO, CSO

Robert Bazemore

? One minute, Epizyme CEO Robert Bazemore helped engineer a partnership with Hutchmed on developing Tazverik in China. The next minute, he gave his job to someone else.

Bazemore stepped aside as Epizyme’s chief executive the same day the biotech announced the deal, ceding the throne to Grant Bogle, the chief commercial officer at Tesaro from 2015 until 2019 — the year GlaxoSmithKline’s takeover of the oncology-focused company was completed. Since 2019, Bogle has kept a seat on Epizyme’s board of directors.

Bazemore will lend advisory support for another year. “I feel the time is right to hand the reins over to Grant and I am excited to work closely with him to achieve Epizyme’s vision,” Bazemore said in a statement.

Elizabeth Buck

? According to an SEC filing and…

