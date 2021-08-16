Avidity Biosciences Enters Into Collaboration with FSHD Clinical Trial Network to Support Development of Biomarkers for Future Clinical Trial Use

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced its collaboration with the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Clinical Trial Research Network (FSHD CTRN) to support a natural history study for people living with FSHD called the Motor Outcomes to Validate Evaluations Plus (MOVE+) Study.
