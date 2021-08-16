Crypto Asset Rating Announces ICBII, A Biotech Company, is launching Digital Securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform

NEW YORK: NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is delighted to announce that Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc (ICBII), La Jolla, a California-based pharmaceutical company, plans to tokenize and launch digital securities on its disruptive platform that is revolutionizing the market. Funds raised using the Tokenization Asset Platform by issuing digital securities will be used to fast-track FDA approval for drugs for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and brain cancer. This company is on the threshold of bringing drugs to market for brain diseases with no therapies available. The digital securities will be backed by the common stock of the company.

