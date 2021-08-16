OncoSec Provides Leadership Update

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced the establishment of a Leadership Committee consisting of three board members, Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Herbert Kim Lyerly, M.D. and Yuhang Zhao, Ph.D., MBA, to lead all development efforts, with a focus on the Company’s lead asset, TAVO™. Effective immediately, OncoSec’s interim CEO, Mr. Brian Leuthner, will be leaving the Company. The search for a permanent CEO has been actively underway since late June 2021.

