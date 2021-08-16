ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Steven L. Hoerter to its Board of Directors

August 16, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Steven L. Hoerter to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the appointment of 25-year industry veteran Steven L. Hoerter to its Board of Directors.

