Salk receives INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine’s 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute’s Education Outreach program has received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Salk will be featured, along with 78 other recipients, in the September 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award recognizing the Education Outreach program and its diligent work providing valuable resources and opportunities to the students of the greater San Diego community,” says Salk President Rusty Gage.

Inspiring Programs in STEM Award winners were selected by INSIGHT Into Diversity based on efforts to inspire and encourage a new generation of young people to consider careers in STEM through…

