Senhwa Completes Enrollment of a Phase 2 Investigator Initiated Trial of Silmitasertib as Novel Oral Drug for COVID-19

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO: TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a new drug development company focused on human efficacy and innovation of first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, today announced that its novel oral drug, Silmitasertib, has reached the enrollment goals for its Phase 2 investigator initiated trial (IIT). Silmitasertib targets the protein kinase CK2 pathway and is regarded as possessing great clinical potential in treating COVID-19.

