Viracta Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Flavia Borellini, Ph.D., and Jane F. Barlow, M.D., MPH, MBA, to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the appointments of Flavia Borellini, Ph.D., and Jane F. Barlow, M.D., MPH, MBA, as independent members to Viracta’s Board of Directors. "We are very pleased to welcome both Dr. Borellini and Dr. Barlow, two accomplished industry leaders with proven track records to the Viracta Board," said Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., F.A.C.P., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viracta. "Their collective experience in corporate strategy, oncology drug development and navigating the regulatory landscapes, in addition to their deep commercial and pricing experience, will be invaluable as we position Viracta for long-term success in new oncology modalities. We look forward to their guidance and contributions to our future initiatives."

