Aurinia gets two new assets in acquisition, licensing deal; Shorla preps T-cell leukemia drug for commercialization

Aurinia has acquired two new pipeline assets through a buyout and research collaboration, the Canadian biotech announced Tuesday.

The first new compound comes from Thunderbolt Pharma, which Aurinia acquired in an all-stock deal. Aurinia’s new program is a recombinant Fc fusion protein designed to specifically block B-cell Activating Factor, known as BAFF, and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand, known as APRIL. The biotech hopes the program can treat autoimmune and nephrology conditions.

To acquire the company and the compound, now called AUR200, Aurinia paid Thunderbolt shareholders $750,000. An IND is expected by the end of 2022.

The second new asset, dubbed AUR300, comes from a licensing deal with Riptide Bioscience. It’s a peptide that modulates M2 macrophages via the macrophage mannose receptor CD206, Aurinia said. The goal here is to reduce cytokine responses in autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.

For this collaboration, Aurinia paid Riptide $6 million upfront and…

Click here to view original post