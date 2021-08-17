Benefits of time-restricted eating depend on age and sex

LA JOLLA—Time-restricted eating (TRE), a dietary regimen that restricts eating to specific hours, has garnered increased attention in weight-loss circles. A new study by Salk scientists further shows that TRE confers multiple health benefits besides weight loss. The study also shows that these benefits may depend on sex and age.

Most TRE studies focus on weight loss in young male mice, but Salk scientists wanted to determine whether TRE confers additional benefits on other populations. Their findings, published in Cell Reports on August 17, 2021, show that while age and sex do affect the outcomes of TRE, the eating strategy delivers multiple health benefits for young and old of both sexes, and indicates that TRE may be a valuable intervention for type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and liver cancer, and even infectious diseases such as COVID-19, in…

