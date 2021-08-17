MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Announce First Patient Dosed in the Phase 3 COASTAL Study Evaluating Zandelisib Plus Rituximab in Relapsed or Refractory Indolent Non Hodgkin’s B-cell Lymphoma

SAN DIEGO and TOKYO: SAN DIEGO and TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that strives to create new value through the pursuit of advances in life sciences and technologies, today announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 3 study of zandelisib known as COASTAL. COASTAL is evaluating zandelisib, a selective phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta ("PI3K?") inhibitor, in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

