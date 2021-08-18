AltheaDx, Inc. expands its leadership team to address the need for precision medicine in Mental Health; appoints healthcare veterans Jonathan Yount as SVP of Sales and Croom Lawrence as SVP Marketing.

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AltheaDx, a commercial stage, precision medicine company with a leading pharmacogenomics (PGx) test for anxiety and depression, announced today the expansion of its commercial leadership team with the appointment of Jonathan Yount, SVP of Sales. Jonathan comes to AltheaDx with almost two decades of healthcare experience and with more than half of that focused on mental health solutions, including leadership roles at Genomind and OneOme.

Click here to view original post