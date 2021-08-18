MicroConstants Signs Agreement to Join BioAgilytix Family, to be Known as BioAgilytix San Diego

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MicroConstants, Inc., a leader in bioanalytical testing services, announced that it has signed an agreement with BioAgilytix Labs, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) focused on supporting its pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all stages of large molecule drug development. "We are pleased to sign this agreement with BioAgilytix, as this union meets our objective of finding the perfect strategic partner for our MicroConstants team and will benefit our clients tremendously," said Gilbert N. Lam, President and Chief Scientific Officer of MicroConstants. "Their passion for science, quality, service and improving patient outcomes aligns with our core beliefs, vision and strengths at MicroConstants."

