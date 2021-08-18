MicroConstants to Join BioAgilytix Family

DURHAM, N.C.: DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global contract research laboratory focused on supporting its pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all stages of large molecule drug development, announced today that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire MicroConstants, adding it to its family of companies. MicroConstants, to be known as BioAgilytix San Diego, provides industry-leading services in method development, validation, and sample analysis for small and large molecule therapeutics and biomarkers using LC/MS/MS, HPLC, immunoassay (including multiplexing and high sensitivity SIMOA) and qPCR techniques. Since 1998, MicroConstants has supported 290+ biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

