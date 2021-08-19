Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced it will sponsor a satellite symposium at PAINWeek 2021 on Thursday, September 9 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) in Castellana 1 Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The theme of the symposium is titled “Beyond ADF Opioids: A Next Generation with Abuse and Overdose Protection” and is Chaired by Dr. Jeffrey Gudin.

